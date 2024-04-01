U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Col. Steven Ayre, 352nd Special Operations Wing operations officer, pose for a photo after signing the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 2, 2024. Leaders across the Department of Defense are committed to reducing and stopping sexual assault by creating and cultivating a positive and ReaDy Culture. (Courtesy photo by Lauren Griffith)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8318971
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-F3207-1001
|Resolution:
|790x1010
|Size:
|193.51 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT