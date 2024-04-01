U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zacchaeus Rawls, 31st Force Support Squadron services journeyman, signals to a fellow airman for extra ingredients at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Airmen from the La Dolce Vita Dining facility participated in a skills showcase event following a 10-week training with local culinary school, IAL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 05:37 Photo ID: 8318913 VIRIN: 240402-F-VJ231-7027 Resolution: 5365x3570 Size: 1 MB Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Plating Perfection, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.