    Plating Perfection

    ITALY

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zacchaeus Rawls, 31st Force Support Squadron services journeyman, signals to a fellow airman for extra ingredients at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Airmen from the La Dolce Vita Dining facility participated in a skills showcase event following a 10-week training with local culinary school, IAL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 05:37
    This work, Plating Perfection, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cooking
    kitchen
    services
    culinary skills

