U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Shawn Eidson, right, troop first sergeant of Quickstrike Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, listens to one of his troops during a tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided weapon system live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 21, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 02:54
|Photo ID:
|8318820
|VIRIN:
|240321-A-BS310-1079
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.82 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stryker TOW LFX [Image 19 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
