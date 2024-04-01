Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stryker TOW LFX [Image 16 of 19]

    Stryker TOW LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Shawn Eidson, right, troop first sergeant of Quickstrike Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, listens to one of his troops during a tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided weapon system live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 21, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 02:54
    Photo ID: 8318820
    VIRIN: 240321-A-BS310-1079
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.82 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stryker TOW LFX [Image 19 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stryker
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady

