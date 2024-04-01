Stryker TOW LFX

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Shawn Eidson, right, troop first sergeant of Quickstrike Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, listens to one of his troops during a tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided weapon system live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 21, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

