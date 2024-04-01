Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield 24: U.S. Marines Execute Rope and Rappel training [Image 13 of 14]

    Warrior Shield 24: U.S. Marines Execute Rope and Rappel training

    ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A Republic of Korea Marine executes a rappel technique during Warrior Shield 24 at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, March 13, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S.

    forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. The Marine is with 23rd Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    Lethal, 3dMarDiv, Marines, Allies, SIF, KMEP 24

