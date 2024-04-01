A Republic of Korea Marine belays for a fellow ROK Marine executing rappelling techniques during Warrior Shield 24 at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, March 13, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined



defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S. forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. The ROK Marines are with 23rd Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 02:04 Photo ID: 8318767 VIRIN: 240313-M-AO923-2112 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.88 MB Location: ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Shield 24: U.S. Marines Execute Rope and Rappel training [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.