Warrior Shield 24: U.S. Marines Execute Rope and Rappel training

U.S. Marines prepare to rappel during Warrior Shield 24 at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, March 13, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S. forces.



This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

