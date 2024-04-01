Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community members attend USAG Humphreys RSO Easter Sunrise Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Community members attend USAG Humphreys RSO Easter Sunrise Service

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community stand and join in singing during the Easter Sunrise Service, March 31, hosted by the installation's Religious Support Office. The event took place at 6 a.m. at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel and was open to the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

    This work, Community members attend USAG Humphreys RSO Easter Sunrise Service [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

