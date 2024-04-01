Members of the Camp Humphreys community attend an Easter Sunrise Service, March 31, hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office. The event took place at 6 a.m. at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel and was open to the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 21:07
|Photo ID:
|8318526
|VIRIN:
|240331-O-DX716-3029
|Resolution:
|1280x852
|Size:
|257.18 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys Religious Support Office hosts Easter Sunrise Service [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
