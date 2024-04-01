Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Chan Ham, 2nd Infantry Division deputy division chaplain, delivers a message at the Easter Sunrise Service, March 31, at Camp Humphreys. The event took place at 6 a.m. at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel and was open to the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 21:07 Photo ID: 8318525 VIRIN: 240331-O-DX716-6110 Resolution: 913x581 Size: 163.14 KB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humphreys Religious Support Office hosts Easter Sunrise Service [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.