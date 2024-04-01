Chaplains representing U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and their Republic of Korea counterparts, perform a song, March 31, during the Easter Sunrise Service. The event took place at 6 a.m. at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel and was open to the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 21:07 Photo ID: 8318524 VIRIN: 240331-O-DX716-7805 Resolution: 1280x852 Size: 286.47 KB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humphreys Religious Support Office hosts Easter Sunrise Service [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.