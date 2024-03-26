U.S. Air Force Airmen training to be survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) specialists participate in water training during an exercise where they must pass items from one end of the line to the other as quickly as possible on Mar. 29, 2024. SERE specialists must be prepared to act and survive in various environments, including the ocean and other bodies of water. The 66 Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA manages these aspiring Airmen during their pre-team phase to ensure they are able to meet the rigorous standards required of SERE specialists to ensure others can return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Nicholas Rupiper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8318120 VIRIN: 240329-F-KY209-5739 Resolution: 3672x4173 Size: 2.2 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE Pre-Team Water Training Exercises [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.