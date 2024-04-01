Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Pre-Team Water Training Exercises [Image 2 of 13]

    SERE Pre-Team Water Training Exercises

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force Airman training to be a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) specialist participates in water training during a relay swimming exercise on Mar. 29, 2024. SERE specialists must be prepared to act and survive in various environments, including the open ocean and other bodies of water. The 66 Training Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA, manages these aspiring Airmen during their pre-team phase to ensure they are able to meet the rigorous standards required of SERE specialists to ensure others can return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Nicholas Rupiper)

    This work, SERE Pre-Team Water Training Exercises [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

