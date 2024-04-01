Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers

Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and the 97th Medical group perform tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) in a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. These airmen were administering TCCC as part of the Caduceus Spear exercise, where patients were evacuated from a simulated hostile environment and cared for during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

