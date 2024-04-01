Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and the 97th Medical group perform tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) in a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. These airmen were administering TCCC as part of the Caduceus Spear exercise, where patients were evacuated from a simulated hostile environment and cared for during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8318110
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-UX118-1833
|Resolution:
|7429x4953
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers
