U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Fickas, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial operations apprentice, secures a humvee in a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. Through realistic training exercises like Caduceus Spear, participants gain invaluable experience, facing real-world scenarios to ensure readiness for any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8318109
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-UX118-1713
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT