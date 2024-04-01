Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Fickas, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial operations apprentice, secures a humvee in a C-17 Globemaster III at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. Through realistic training exercises like Caduceus Spear, participants gain invaluable experience, facing real-world scenarios to ensure readiness for any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8318109
    VIRIN: 240328-F-UX118-1713
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers
    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers
    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers
    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers
    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ft Sill
    97 LRS
    97 OSS
    97 MDG
    97 SFS
    Caduceus Spear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT