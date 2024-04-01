U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Fickas, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial operations apprentice, left, hands a patient to Staff Sgt. Andrew Chatfield, 58th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, during Caduceus Spear at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. The exercise sought to expose Airmen to challenging environments, in order to prepare them for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 15:38 Photo ID: 8318108 VIRIN: 240328-F-UX118-1378 Resolution: 4921x7381 Size: 1.81 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.