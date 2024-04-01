U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Crystal Pezo, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply material control journeyman, performs tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) during the Caduceus Spear exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. Participants in the exercise demonstrated TCCC skills in a simulated hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)
This work, Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers
