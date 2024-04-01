U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donovan Saona, 97th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) K9 handler, secures the perimeter with Biko, 97th SFS military working dog, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. Saona and Biko participated in the Caduceus Spear exercise and ensured the safety of the area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 15:38 Photo ID: 8318106 VIRIN: 240328-F-UX118-1117 Resolution: 4582x6873 Size: 1.53 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.