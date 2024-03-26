SFC Hunter Marcinek had the honor of throwing the first pitch at the University of Kentucky vs. Louisiana State University softball game Sunday March 10, 2024. Marcinek is the National Guard recruiter at the University of Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Destini Keene)

Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US