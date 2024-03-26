Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK athletics hosts "First Pitch" to honor Women's history Month [Image 1 of 2]

    UK athletics hosts &quot;First Pitch&quot; to honor Women's history Month

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    SFC Hunter Marcinek had the honor of throwing the first pitch at the University of Kentucky vs. Louisiana State University softball game Sunday March 10, 2024. Marcinek is the National Guard recruiter at the University of Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8318014
    VIRIN: 240310-A-OD006-4949
    Resolution: 5428x3928
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK athletics hosts "First Pitch" to honor Women's history Month [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #nationalguard #ukathletics #recruiting #womenshistory #wildcats #softball

