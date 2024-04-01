Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering the future: 81st LRS Innovation Lab

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A 3D printer is one of the first tools in the Innovation Lab at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 21, 2024. The Innovation Lab was developed by the 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron to foster academic excellence and support continuous learning. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 13:57
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering the future: 81st LRS Innovation Lab [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Innovation Lab
    81st Logistics Readiness Squadron

