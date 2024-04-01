Exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024 logo

Official logo for exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024. The exercise, hosted this year in Honduras and Costa Rica, is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations.

