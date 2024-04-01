Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024 logo

    Exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024 logo

    HONDURAS

    04.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    Official logo for exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024. The exercise, hosted this year in Honduras and Costa Rica, is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8317698
    VIRIN: 240402-A-BS728-1001
    Resolution: 1547x1600
    Size: 402.02 KB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024 logo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honduras
    Costa Rica
    CENTAMGuardian24
    CENTAM Guardian 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT