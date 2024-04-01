Benny Seawright, chief of marketing, media and outreach at the Community College of the Air Force, reads a book at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Feb. 9, 2024. Seawright was participating in a read-a-thon hosted at the Air University Library at Maxwell. The event was hosted in celebration of African American heritage and literature during Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 12:32 Photo ID: 8317697 VIRIN: 240209-F-UQ930-1116 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.27 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air University Library Hosts Read-a-thon for Black History Month [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.