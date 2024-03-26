Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University Library Hosts Read-a-thon for Black History Month [Image 8 of 9]

    Air University Library Hosts Read-a-thon for Black History Month

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A participant reads a book during a read-a-thon at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Feb. 9, 2024. The read-a-thon was part of a celebration of African American heritage at the Air University Library at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Black History Month
    African American history
    African American heritage
    read-a-thon

