    Air University Library Hosts Read-a-thon for Black History Month [Image 7 of 9]

    Air University Library Hosts Read-a-thon for Black History Month

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Thompson, chaplain assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing, reads a book at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Feb. 9, 2024. Thompson was participating in a read-a-thon hosted at the Air University Library in honor of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University Library Hosts Read-a-thon for Black History Month [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    African American history
    African American heritage
    read-a-thon

