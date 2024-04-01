Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh District: Research takes regular ‘Conk Creet’ to next level of cold weather construction [Image 21 of 24]

    Pittsburgh District: Research takes regular ‘Conk Creet’ to next level of cold weather construction

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Dustin Hacker, a concrete materials engineer technician for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, calculates the results from a compression testing machine at a lab in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2024.

    Pittsburgh District geotechnical and concrete material engineers team have worked with the Engineer Research & Development Center to develop a concrete method intended for cold-weather pouring and curing. The cold weather concrete technique is known as Additive Regulated Concrete for Thermally Extreme Conditions (ARCTEC). ARCTEC is a concept where concrete is self thermally regulating in extreme temperatures such as hot summers and frigid winters. The technology allows contractors to pour concrete in temperatures between 20 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which they would not be able to achieve unless they took additional costly and time-consuming precautions.

    The Pittsburgh District plans on assembling a concrete batch plant for the construction of a new lock at the Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River which may incorporate ARCTEC mixtures during winter months.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Concrete
    Army Engineers
    construction
    cold-weather
    Pittsburgh District

