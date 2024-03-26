Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 10:54 Photo ID: 8317565 VIRIN: 240328-N-TG517-2570 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.66 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.