240401-N-KC192-1005 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 1, 2024) Lt. j.g. Justin Wark, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, and supply officer for the current operations and plans department assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), takes the oath of office during a promotion ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 1, 2024. Wark has served in the Navy for four years as commissioned officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8317562
|VIRIN:
|240401-N-KC192-1005
|Resolution:
|5162x3326
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
