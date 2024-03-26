Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted [Image 1 of 3]

    NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240401-N-KC192-1004 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 1, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Moore, the department head for current operations and plans assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), delivers the oath of office Lt. j.g. Justin Wark, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, and supply officer for the current operations and plans department, during a promotion ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 1, 2024. Wark has served in the Navy for four years as commissioned officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8317561
    VIRIN: 240401-N-KC192-1004
    Resolution: 5663x3775
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Hometown: WILMINGTON, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted
    NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted
    NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Navy Medicine
    Lieutenant
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT