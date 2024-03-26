NMFL Lt. j.g. promoted

240401-N-KC192-1004 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 1, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Moore, the department head for current operations and plans assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), delivers the oath of office Lt. j.g. Justin Wark, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, and supply officer for the current operations and plans department, during a promotion ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 1, 2024. Wark has served in the Navy for four years as commissioned officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

