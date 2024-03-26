Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNR Sailors Assist with Baltimore Bridge [Image 1 of 7]

    USNR Sailors Assist with Baltimore Bridge

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    BALTIMORE, Md. (March 26, 2024) – U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Baltimore provided immediate Search and Rescue (SAR) operations support in response to the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after a cargo ship collided with the bridge, causing its collapse into Patapsco River March 26, 2024. NRC Baltimore responded to calls for emergency assistance and utilized one Military Prepositioning Force Utility Boat (MPFUB) and 25 Sailors to assist U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Naval District Washington (NDW) and Baltimore city to search for survivors, and provide maritime security for the incident site. U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors attached to Assault Craft Unit TWO immediately and proactively responded outside of their normal drill schedule to provide timely and effective assistance.

