    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with USNS Yukon. [Image 3 of 21]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with USNS Yukon.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240330-N-NF288-016 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 30, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
