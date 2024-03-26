Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators train at coveted Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command flies over a simulated hostile area during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-24 near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 28, 2024. During the first half of the seven-week school, two Army Black Hawk aircrews have flown an intensive schedule of simulated combat missions with U.S., allied and opposing force fixed wing and rotary aircraft. The training iteration marked the first time that conventional U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews participated in the highly competitive and rigorous joint training course that integrates all Marine aviation assets, ground forces, command and control systems, logistics and air defense. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

