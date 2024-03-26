Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators train at coveted Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course [Image 4 of 7]

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators train at coveted Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command flies over a simulated hostile area during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-24 near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 28, 2024. During the first half of the seven-week school, two Army Black Hawk aircrews have flown an intensive schedule of simulated combat missions with U.S., allied and opposing force fixed wing and rotary aircraft. The training iteration marked the first time that conventional U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews participated in the highly competitive and rigorous joint training course that integrates all Marine aviation assets, ground forces, command and control systems, logistics and air defense. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators train at coveted Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    WTI
    MAWTS 24-2
    Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course

