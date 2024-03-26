Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course

Base honor guardsmen from the Yokota and Misawa Air Base observe the procedure of a dignified transfer as part of the basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

