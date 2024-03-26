Base honor guardsmen from Yokota and Misawa Air Base train on the procedure of a dignified transfer as part of the basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week long course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 23:37
|Photo ID:
|8316891
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-PM645-1009
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
