U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructor, center, demonstrates the procedure of a dignified transfer to base honor guardsmen from Yokota and Misawa Air Base in a C-130J Super Hercules at YAB, Japan, March 28, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 23:37
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
