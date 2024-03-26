Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructor, center, leads the procedure of the dignified transfer as part of the basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP