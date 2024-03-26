Base Honor Guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB carry a simulated cascade for training on the procedure of dignified transfer as part of the basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course at YAB, Japan, March 27, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted the two-week course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 23:37
|Photo ID:
|8316887
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-PM645-1005
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT