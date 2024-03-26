Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course

Base Honor Guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB carry a simulated cascade for training on the procedure of dignified transfer as part of the basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course at YAB, Japan, March 27, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted the two-week course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

