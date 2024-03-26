Base honor guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB practice steps for the funeral detail during a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course at YAB, Japan, March 27, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 23:37 Photo ID: 8316885 VIRIN: 240327-F-PM645-1003 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.78 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.