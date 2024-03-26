Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course [Image 2 of 11]

    Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructor, teaches base honor guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB to movement during a funeral detail training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 23:37
    Photo ID: 8316884
    VIRIN: 240327-F-PM645-1002
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Dignified Transfer: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete Air Force Honor Guard basic course [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardsmen
    Misawa AB
    USAF Honor Guard
    Base Honor Guard
    BHG
    Basic Protocol and Ceremonies course

