Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service [Image 12 of 13]

    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community participate in communion during an Easter sunrise service at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 30, 2024. The service was held by the MCAS Iwakuni Chapel in celebration of the Easter holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8316809
    VIRIN: 240331-M-DL962-4807
    Resolution: 7361x4910
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Easter
    Sunrise Service
    Chapel Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT