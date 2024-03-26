Religious Program Specialists with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chapel watch the worship team sing during an Easter sunrise service at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 30, 2024. The service was held by the MCAS Iwakuni Chapel in celebration of the Easter holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 22:04
|Photo ID:
|8316802
|VIRIN:
|240331-M-DL962-2160
|Resolution:
|7257x4840
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
