MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Grant Eubanks, a chaplain with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Texas, fixes his uniform at the beginning of an Easter sunrise service at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 30, 2024. The service was held by the MCAS Iwakuni Chapel in celebration of the Easter holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

