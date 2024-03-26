Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service [Image 3 of 13]

    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lieutenant Grant Eubanks, a chaplain with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Texas, fixes his uniform at the beginning of an Easter sunrise service at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 30, 2024. The service was held by the MCAS Iwakuni Chapel in celebration of the Easter holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 22:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chapel celebrates Easter with sunrise service [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Easter
    Sunrise Service
    Easter Egg hunt
    Easter Sunday
    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel

