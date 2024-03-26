CFAS Attends Sasebo City 122nd Anniversary

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), stands to be recognized among a group of distinguished guests during the Sasebo City 122nd Anniversary and Citizens’ Achievement Award Ceremony at Arkas Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan April 1, 2024. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

