    CFAS Attends Sasebo City 122nd Anniversary [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAS Attends Sasebo City 122nd Anniversary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), stands to be recognized among a group of distinguished guests during the Sasebo City 122nd Anniversary and Citizens’ Achievement Award Ceremony at Arkas Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan April 1, 2024. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    This work, CFAS Attends Sasebo City 122nd Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Sasebo City

