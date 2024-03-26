Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea gives remarks during the highway dedication honoring the life and naval career of the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, during a ceremony held at Rose State College, in Oklahoma City, April 1, 2024. Oklahoma Senator Chris Kid proposed resolution 15 which was passed May 11, 2023, resulting in the naming of Highway I-35, in Love County, to Delbert Black Highway, where he was born and raised. U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 20:47 Photo ID: 8316755 VIRIN: 240401-N-UB993-1083 Resolution: 4766x3171 Size: 713.44 KB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Delbert D. Black Highway Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.