    MCPON Delbert D. Black Highway Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    MCPON Delbert D. Black Highway Ceremony

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea gives remarks during the highway dedication honoring the life and naval career of the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, during a ceremony held at Rose State College, in Oklahoma City, April 1, 2024. Oklahoma Senator Chris Kid proposed resolution 15 which was passed May 11, 2023, resulting in the naming of Highway I-35, in Love County, to Delbert Black Highway, where he was born and raised. U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 20:47
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
