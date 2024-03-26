MCPON Delbert D. Black Highway Ceremony

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea and Love County District Commissioner, Linda Hyman unveil the highway sign during a dedication ceremony honoring the life and career of the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, at Rose State College, in Oklahoma City, April 1, 2024. Oklahoma Senator Chris Kid proposed resolution 15, which passed May 11, 2023, dedicating Highway I-35, in Love County, to Delbert Black Highway, an Oklahoma native. U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll.

