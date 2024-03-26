MCPON Delbert D. Black Highway Ceremony

Air Force Colonel (retired) Geary Wallace gives remarks during the highway dedication honoring the life and naval career of his uncle and the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, during a ceremony held at Rose State College, in Oklahoma City, April 1, 2024. Oklahoma Senator Chris Kid proposed resolution 15 which was passed May 11, 2023, resulting in the naming of Highway I-35, in Love County, to Delbert Black Highway, where he was born and raised. U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll
|04.01.2024
|04.01.2024 20:47
|8316751
|240401-N-UB993-1049
|5609x3732
|847.72 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|3
|0
