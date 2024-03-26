MILLINGTON, Tenn. (April 1, 2024) Chief petty officers from Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) celebrated the 131st birthday of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers at NRC headquarters, April 1. The rank of Chief was established April 1, 1893, and is a symbol of pride across the Navy. Chiefs are considered technical experts in their rate and are mentors for both junior Sailors and Officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 19:39 Photo ID: 8316660 VIRIN: 240401-N-ZR324-2008 Resolution: 5546x3961 Size: 12.85 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.