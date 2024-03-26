Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday [Image 1 of 4]

    NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Madrigal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (April 1, 2024) Chief petty officers from Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) celebrated the 131st birthday of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers at NRC headquarters, April 1. The rank of Chief was established April 1, 1893, and is a symbol of pride across the Navy. Chiefs are considered technical experts in their rate and are mentors for both junior Sailors and Officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 19:39
    Photo ID: 8316660
    VIRIN: 240401-N-ZR324-2008
    Resolution: 5546x3961
    Size: 12.85 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday
    NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday
    NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday
    NRC Chiefs Celebrate Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Chief
    Millington
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT