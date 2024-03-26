Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduates of Corporal's Course 2-24 [Image 5 of 5]

    Graduates of Corporal's Course 2-24

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Congratulations to the graduates of Corporal's Course 2-24 whom received certificates of completion aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on March 22, 2024.
    *Graduates: LCpl. Samantha McGarity, LCpl. Anna Bello, Cpl. McKenna Spurrier, Cpl. Peyton Bowman, Cpl. Ruby Arellano-Berrelleza.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 18:02
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US
