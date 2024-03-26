Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 18:02 Photo ID: 8316563 VIRIN: 240321-M-XD809-9911 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 13.76 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Graduates of Corporal's Course 2-24 [Image 5 of 5], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.